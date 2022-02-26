Two arrested in multi-county drug bust

Police said two people are now facing charges in a drug bust tied to Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are charged after police found "large amounts" of illegal drugs in a multi-county bust on Friday.

DeKalb Police said the law enforcement agencies made two traffic stops on cars they believed were hauling illegal drugs. After a search, investigators said they seized one kilogram of pure cocaine, half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a gun.

In the second stop, police said they found two kilograms of pure cocaine, 60 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 86 grams of THC gummies and a gun during a search.

Gwinnett County Police later found an additional five ounces of marijuana while executing a search warrant at what they believe was the "stash location," according to DeKalb Police. They arrested two people.

"The exceptional outcome of this operation is the result of excellent teamwork between the DeKalb County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department and their various specialized units," a spokesperson with DeKalb Police said.