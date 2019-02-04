FOREST PARK, Ga. — A late night shooting in Clayton County left two men dead and one wounded. Clayton County Police said the incident happened around 11:00 p.m.on Brian Lane in unincorporated Forest Park.
Investigators have released few details about what happened, except that it happened at a residence and that no one is in custody in connection with the gunfire.
A spokesman did say that the shooting "was an isolated incident and was not random."
