EMERSON, Ga. – Two eighth-graders at South Central Middle School were hospitalized after eating suspected drug-laced candy that a fellow student allegedly sold to them.

Bartow County School Police suspect the eighth-grader sold a small amount of candy laced with a controlled substance to fellow students.

Two of the children were taken to a local hospital and the others were evaluated as needed, the district said.

“At this time, we believe the incident is contained but will continue to seek out other students who may have been in contact with the candy,” said Alisha Evans from the Bartow County School System.

The student who sold the drug-laced candy could face charges.

