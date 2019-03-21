GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are dead and one woman is injured after a gunmen opened fire in a laundry room facility at a gated apartment complex off Peachtree Corners Circle Thursday around 4:00 a.m.

According to Wilbert Rundles with Gwinnett Police, the victims are all related. He said they were visiting another family member who lived at the complex at the time of the shooting. He said it appears the victims were doing their laundry at the time of the shooting.

Rundles said one of the victims was in his late teens and the other victim was in his early twenties. The woman is in her mid twenties. She was able to escape the laundry room, run to an adjacent apartment and contact the family member they were visiting who then called police. Rundles said she was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two family members killed while doing laundry at an apartment complex

There appears to only have been one shooter and no exchange of gunfire, but Rundles said they are still looking into those details. He said he doesn't know how the shooter got into the gated community, but the laundry room facility does appear to have open access.

No word, on a potential suspect at this time. Investigators are still looking at what led to the shooting. They are not releasing the identities of the victim at this time.

