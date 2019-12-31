ATLANTA — Two people were found shot to death inside a car near I-85 in Atlanta early Tuesday morning, Atlanta Police said.

Information about the victims was not immediately available.

The pair were found in a parked car on Cheshire Bridge Road, police said.

The incident caused a heavy police response, and activity in the area has shut Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road between Buford Highway and I-85.

Commuters from Buckhead who use Lenox Road to get to I-85 should find alternatives.

This is a developing story.

Georgia Department of Transportation

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal 'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'