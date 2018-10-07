GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities said two Gainesville police officers were dragged by a suspect who was trying to drive away during a traffic stop last Saturday evening.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Fabian Garcia-Mata -- also known as George Garcia -- was stopped by police in the 2000 block of Old Candler Road in Gainesville at about 8:30 p.m, while driving a stolen car.

During the traffic stop, Garcia-Mata allegedly tried to drive off while the officers were partially inside the blue 1998 Acura Integra he was driving. The two police officers, Justin Seabolt and Cory Cummings, were dragged a distance by the car.

Once the car was stopped, Garcia-Mata was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, theft by taking of a motor vehicle, reckless conduct, obstructing an officer during a criminal investigation, felony kidnapping, flight to avoid prosecution, giving a false name, address or birthdate, traffic arrest and missing person located.

In addition, Garcia-Mata faces an outstanding warrant related to a prior court order violation out of Hall County Superior Court.

One other person in the car, Jose Leon Carrasco, was charged with possession of methamphetamines and providing law enforcement with a false name and birth date.

