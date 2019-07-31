THOMASTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections said two inmates who escaped from a work detail have been recaptured.

Zachary Rampley and James Owenby, both said to be affiliated with the Ghostface Gangster, a violent street gang, went missing from their assigned grass cutting detail Thomaston on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Early Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that Rampley was caught without incident in Dalton, Georgia, by Whitfield County deputies.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials said Owenby had also been caught in Whitfield County.

Owenby is serving time for burglary and Rampley is booked for aggravated assault.

They were being held at the Spalding County Correctional Institute prior to their escape.

