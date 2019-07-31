THOMASTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections said two inmates have escaped from a work detail.

The men from the Spalding County Correctional Institute are at large after fleeing in Thomaston.

The inmates are Zachary Rampley, 27, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. James Owenby, 27, is listed as 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds. GDOC also said the men are affiliated with the Ghostface Gangsters.

Both men went missing from their assigned grass cutting detail around 11:45 a.m., authorities said.

They released photos of the escapees along with a photo of a City of Thomaston truck. GDOC said they believe the white 2010 Ford pickup was used by the men. The truck has the license plate number GV1318A.

WXIA

Owenby is serving time for burglary and Rampley is booked for aggravated assault.

Authorities urge anyone who sees these men to call 911 and not approach them.

