CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Two people were wounded during a shooting at a Waffle House in the 6000 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Lt. Derrick Rogers with City of South Fulton Police, an altercation between a large group in the parking lot of the Waffle House escalated into multiple shots being fired.

Fulton County Police assisted City of South Fulton Police with the incident.

Two people were hit by gunfire and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. They were reported in stable condition Saturday morning.

The police investigation remains underway.

© 2018 WXIA