Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt.
This happened on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Officers said they believe the 31-year-old was arguing with another man before shots were fired.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
