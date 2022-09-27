Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta

This happened on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt.

This happened on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Officers said they believe the 31-year-old was arguing with another man before shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.