THOMASTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections says two inmates have escaped from a work detail.

The men from the Spalding County Correctional Institute are at large after fleeing in Thomaston.

The inmates are Zachary Rampley, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. James Owenby is listed as 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds.

Owenby is serving time for burglary and Rampley is booked for aggravated assault. Authorities urge anyone who sees these men to call 911 and not approach them.

