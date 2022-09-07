Two killed, one charged after Union City crash

This happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.

ATLANTA — Two people were killed in a deadly crash involving four vehicles in Fulton County Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the incident at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.

They said one vehicle was traveling west on Flat Shoals and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling south on Buffington Road. That second vehicle overturned and struck a third vehicle, which was then pushed into a fourth vehicle.

The driver who ran the light, 32-year-old Brandon Rashad Houston was arrested, and a blood search warrant was executed.

An open container of beer and marijuana was found in his vehicle, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, who add he had a strong odor of alcohol. Houston is now charged with two counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, speeding, reckless, possession of marijuana, open container, and failure to obey traffic control device.