Two men arrested in South Fulton homicide: Police

Antonine Richard was shot on Feb. 21 and later died, according to police.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in February, according to South Fulton Police Department.

The South Fulton Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, they'd arrested two men in connection to the death of Antonine Richard.

On Feb. 21, the South Fulton Police Department received a call that a person had been shot at the 6100 block of Mallory Road. Officers said when they arrived at the address, they found Richard alive, but he later died from the gunshot wound.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident on March 2 but no new details were offered about what led up to the shooting. Charges were not named for the suspects arrested in the case.