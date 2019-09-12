SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police are trying to identify two males who they say confronted and trapped a teenager inside a Publix bathroom.

The suspects robbed him of his iPhone and Apple AirPods, officers said.

On Nov. 9, Gwinnett Police said they victim was using the bathroom at the Publix off Centerville Highway in Snellville when the men he did not recognize approached him.

"The males blocked the door and refused to let the teen leave until he gave them his iPhone and AirPods," Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release. "Once the males took the items from the victim they immediately left the store."

The victim told officers that one of the men had a tattoo of cursive letters over his left eye. Both were captured on video surveillance while they were in the store.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-103726

Photos: Police seek to identify robbery suspects

