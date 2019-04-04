ATLANTA — Two men were shot inside a recording studio in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened off Antone Street at a studio listed as Zac Recordings Studio.

Police are on the scene trying to figure out what led to the shooting. Police told 11Alive one of the men was shot multiple times. One man was shot in the back and the other in the elbow and hip area, according to authorities. After the shooting one of the men went to a nearby Quik Trip off Howell Mill Road. Police said both men were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the names of the men, but said the men are both in their 20s.

11Alive is on the scene gathering more details.

