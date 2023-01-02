Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

There were few initial details available.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road in Atlanta on Monday evening, police said.

According to Atlanta Police, the two were shot at an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.

There were few other details initially available. What sparked the shooting, or how many other people might be involved, was not clear.

