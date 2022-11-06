Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say

Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area.

ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say.

Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area.

One group was apparently in a car, while another was walking, officers add.

That's when they said someone started shooting and two men in the group walking were hit.

At this time, there is no word on what the argument was about or any of the possible suspects.