CONYERS, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are seeking information about two other people possibly involved in an alleged attempted robbery outside of a home that left three teenage suspects dead.

Thursday, the Sheriff released a statement reading in part, "'The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office wishes to identify these persons so that they can be questioned."

It was on Monday when a cousin of 16-year-old Isaiah Reid and his 15-year-old sibling Jaime Hernandez told 11Alive he immediately alerted investigators about two other people who possibly brought the gun and got the brothers and their friend involved. Neither the cousin or the sheriff commented on how the information about the other two came about.

As of yet, the Sheriff has not released any description of the two or how they might be involved. The Sheriff also did not clarify if the two were thought to be with the teenagers or with the intended victim.

Meanwhile, the story of what happened that night continues to develop as the week goes on. Thursday, investigators released a partial incident report containing graphic descriptions of how a deputy encountered two of the teens killed in an exchange of gunfire. The report shows at first, a Rockdale County sheriff's deputy thought he was responding to a drive-by shooting.

The first deputy to respond to the home on White Oak Court said he saw two large trash cans laying in front of the home with what "appeared to be trash bags in between them from a distance," the incident report said.

The deputy wrote in the report that as he got closer, he was able to determine that it was a person laying on the ground.

While scanning the area for any additional threats, he got closer to the person in the roadway.

He wrote in the police report that the male was laying face down with his hands underneath him. The reported "mask" that the teen was wearing was a pink hoodie. A purple shirt was over the hoodie with the hood tied around his face "as if to conceal his identity."

He said he could see the man laying on top of a black Glock handgun in a pool of blood.

As more deputies arrived, he continued to check for any other people in the area.

The officer wrote in the incident report that as he got to the cul de sac, he could see a second male laying on the ground. He was also wearing a hoodie laying in a pool of blood. The male had an orange "bandanna tied around his face."

The deceased teenagers have since been identified as Isaiah Reid, Jaime Hernandez, Jr. and Brandon Gresham.

There were two other people with the homeowner who witnessed the shootings and know what happened. Sheriff's investigators said those two were interviewed, but they couldn’t give any more details at this time. Anyone who does have more information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 770-278-8000.

On Wednesday, more than 300 hundred people returned to the very spot to hold a vigil, calling for healing. There were families and a community trying to understand what happened - as they grieve.

