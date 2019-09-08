ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are still on the search for two suspects after a chase led them through three counties on Friday morning.

The suspects were wanted for breaking into cars, and apparently led police on a chase from Cherokee County to Forsyth County and finally into Fulton County, where it ended with one car crashing on GA-400 in Alpharetta and another car being stopped with a PIT maneuver by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

Police said three suspects involved in the chase were taken into custody.

The chase involved officers from Cherokee and Forsyth Counties, as well.

The continuing police presence is causing a traffic backup on GA-400 northbound.

Stephen Boissy/WXIA

Stephen Boissy/WXIA

