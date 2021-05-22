Two Paulding County jailers arrested on sexual assault charges after accusations by three inmates

A female inmate alleged the jailers 'initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her' according to the sheriff's office.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County jailers were arrested this week on sexual assault charges after a female inmate said they "initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her" and an investigation resulted in two more women coming forward with allegations.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the woman came forward with her story on May 12. When the accused jailers, who have since been fired, returned to work two days later, "it was ensured that they had no further contact with any other inmates" the sheriff's office said.

"Once they got to work they were immediately placed on routine paid administrative leave by our Office of Professional Standards Division (OPS). Since the allegations involved potential criminal activity with sworn jailers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called in to conduct the criminal investigation into the incident. Our OPS Division also launched an internal investigation into any potential policy violations as well," the sheriff's office said in a release.

During the internal investigation, two more women "came forward with similar sexual misconduct allegations against the same two jailers" the sheriff's office said.

"As a result of the GBI investigation, combined with video evidence that was obtained at the Jail, the two jailers were immediately terminated by Detectives with the OPS Division and subsequently arrested by GBI Agents," the release said.