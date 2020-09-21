Two people hurt in shooting at South Fulton home

An unknown person shot at people sitting inside a garage early Monday morning, according to police.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a shooting at a home on The Lakes Drive that took place early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened at about 1:15 a.m.

Investigators said officers responding to a call regarding a person shot learned from their initial investigation that an unknown suspect on foot wearing a hoodie shot at several people sitting in a garage.

Police said two persons were struck by gunfire during the incident.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, investigators said.

Police said that both shooting victims were reported to be in stable condition and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

They said there was not a known motive for the shooting at this point.