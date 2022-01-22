Two people shot in front of officers in Buckhead, police say

Police said two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA — Two people are hurt after being shot during the early morning hours on Saturday in Buckhead.

The violent incident happened at the intersection of Peachtree Road and West Shadowlawn Avenue just before 3 a.m. That's located nearby a shopping area with a Trader Joe's and an ALDI supermarket.

Atlanta Police said it started as an argument between a man and two "male suspects." The dispute then escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

Police added the shooting happened while officers were near the intersection.

The man and a nearby woman were hit amid the gunfire. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions at this time.