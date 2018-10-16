ATLANTA -- Police are searching one southeast Atlanta neighborhood for an unidentified gunman after two people were found shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Confederate Court in the Ormewood Park neighborhood police said. The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. A third person also reported injuries while trying to escape - but not from the gunfire itself. Police haven't identified the victims but said they were all between the ages of 18 and 21.

So far, investigators believe the shooting came from the train tracks behind an apartment building in the area. At least one person living in the area also reported a stray bullet going through a nearby apartment and another bullet struck a car in the parking lot - though, luckily, these didn't strike people.

Police don't yet have any description of the attacker in the shooting and they don't know the motive. Before dawn, they were still going door-to-door looking for anyone who might have more information about the shooting - or the shooter.

