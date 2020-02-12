Two people shot, killed near a recording studio on Campbellton Road

It happened off Campbellton Road near a tax and small boutique business just before midnight on Tuesday. The recording studio is unnamed, police said.

ATLANTA — Two people were shot and killed near a recording studio in southwest Atlanta overnight.

According to APD Homicide Commander Pete Malecki, the two men were found dead at the scene. At this time their identities have not been released. However, Malecki said the men were between 25-30 years old.

The shooting took place in the parking lot, Malecki said. A silver Sedan was seen swiftly leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police believe there may have been two different shooters.

This shooting is still an ongoing investigation.