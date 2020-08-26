Two people shot outside of Edgewood Avenue club

It happened overnight at Ghost Bar on 345 Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

ATLANTA — Two people were shot outside of a club in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

It happened overnight at Ghost Bar on 345 Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the altercation began inside of the club between security guards and a group of people. The security guards fired shots and struck a 30-year-old woman in the lower leg and a 36-year-old man in the stomach and right hand.

Police said the two victims who were struck had nothing to do with the initial incident.