Two separate Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta: One fatality, one hospitalized, police say

The shootings happened in two areas of Peachtree Street on Saturday, APD said.

ATLANTA — One person is dead, and another is recovering in the hospital after Atlanta Police Department said two separate shootings happened on Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened around 5:01 a.m. near 335 Peachtree St. in the northeast part of the city. Officers said a 23-year-old male victim was found shot and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. APD said the victim could notto provide officers with any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including information about the suspect or the location where the incident ensued.

A little over an hour later, around 6:12 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to another shooting at 235 Peachtree St., southwest part of the city. This was right near the Garnett MARTA station.

Officers said the man was shot multiple times and died there, where APD found him.

The MARTA Police Department, while not directly involved in the incidents, said the Garnett MARTA station itself remained unaffected by the events and continued to provide service to commuters without interruption.