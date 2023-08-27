Two injured following two separate shootings in Atlanta on Sunday: APD

Atlanta police reported two separate shootings that happened within a 15-minute drive from each other on Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Two shootings within a 15-minute drive from another put two people in the hospital on Sunday morning, according to police in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said around 3:02 a.m., a man who'd been shot in the leg showed up at a fire station, telling officials that he didn't want police involved. He told firefighters that the shooting happened around midnight at 3558 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the southwest part of the city.

Police said when officers arrived at the location, which, according to Google Maps, is a tire and alignment shop, they found shell casings around the back. Officers said the victim is at Grady Hospital recovering.

The department plans to hold the victim in custody following medical treatment contingent on a possible active warrant for breaking probation.

Another shooting happened about 8 miles away and a little over an hour later. Dispatch sent officers to a shooting at 375 James P. Brawley Drive in the northwest part of the city.

It happened around 4:29 a.m. The officer said a man explained that he was walking down Protor Road when he heard gunfire. That's when he realized a bullet hit him in the arm.

The man went to the fire station for medical help and told officers he didn't believe he was targeted. While investigating, officers said about six to eight bullet casings were found around the intersection of Proctor Street Northwest and James P. Brawley Drive Northwest.

Police said the man is at Grady and is expected to be okay.

The police department has not released any information about possible suspects in either case.