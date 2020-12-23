2 people shot in parking lot altercation at Cascade skating rink

The incident happened late Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Two people were shot late Tuesday night during what was described an altercation in the parking lot of a popular west Atlanta skating rink.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Cascade Family Skating in the Adamsville neighborhood of west Atlanta. Reports indicated the two people shot would be okay, with one of them transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, other than that it reportedly happened after one person pulled out a gun during an argument.