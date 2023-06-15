Two shot in college park; authorities work late into the night on investigation

It happened in the Princeton Village Community along Princeton Avenue.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police were investigating into the morning hours on Thursday following a double shooting that happened the night before, according to officials from the College Park Police Department.

The police department said officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a shooting. It happened in the Princeton Village Community along Princeton Avenue.

Little information was released, but police said two people were shot. The condition and identities of those involved were not released. The department said they were out at the scene investigating till after 3 a.m.