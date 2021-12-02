Man shot to death, another shot in foot in Forest Park

The incident happened Thursday night.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — One man was shot to death and another was shot in the foot in Forest Park on Thursday night.

According to the Forest Park Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside a unit at the Wingate Apartments on Courtney Drive.

Few details were available, but the victim who died was described as around 20 years old and the man shot in the foot was described as about 40 years old.

Police did not have information on what led up to the shooting, and did not provide identifying information for either of the men shot.

It's not clear if there is a suspect, or if the incident involved only these two men.