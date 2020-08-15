Two shot as security guard intervenes in suspected robbery outside Atlanta club

It happened outside the Kiss Ultra Lounge in Castleberry Hill.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Saturday morning outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub, apparently by a security guard who was intervening in a suspected robbery attempt.

It happened outside the Kiss Ultra Lounge on Whitehall St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

The circumstances are still not entirely clear, but police said one man believed to have been attempting the robbery was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were still investigating the role of the other man who was shot, and had not yet determined whether he was another victim or a suspect.

The primary victim in the suspected robbery attempt left the scene. Police are looking for that individual to speak with him and get a better sense of what happened.