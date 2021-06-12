Two shot outside of Snellville in Gwinnett, police search for witnesses

Authorities believe they are speaking with all parties involved but are hoping someone saw it happen and can provide additional details.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized early Friday following a shooting just outside of Snellville, police say.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department said that officers were called to the scene on Destin Circle off of Stone Mountain Highway near Snellville around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find a male and female victim but haven't yet said whether the victims were adults or teens.

And while many details regarding the shooting are still under investigation, police believe the gunfire was the result of a domestic dispute and they aren't looking for any other suspects.

At this point, police said the two people who were shot were stable and expected to survive. Meanwhile, all parties involved have been identified and are being questioned.