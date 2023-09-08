DaShawn Davis died in a car crash on Aug. 3. His older brother Dedrick Wooding was found dead with gunshot wounds in a burning car on I-40 the next day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mother is grieving the loss of two of her sons, on back-to-back days.

They both died in car crashes, one is now considered a homicide.

WFMY News 2’s Itinease McMiller sat down with the grieving family.

Darrius Wooding said he spoke to his older brother Dedrick just hours before Greensboro police said they found him dead early Friday morning.

“I got home it was about 1 a.m. I called and talked to him," Wooding said. "We talked for 20 minutes and he was like love you talk to you later and that was it."

Hours later, 911 calls started coming in.

911 caller: “it's a car in the middle of the highway on fire and I think the owner of the car is having a hard time getting out the car.”

Someone driving along I-40 East in Greensboro called 911 after seeing the 35-year-old's car crashed and on fire.

911 caller: “The fire is getting bigger because the wind is starting to pick up and that man is having a hard time getting out the car."

Once they put the fire out, detectives said it was clear someone had shot at the car. Police are investigating Dedrick's death as a homicide.

“He wouldn't hurt anyone that's the main reason I just want to know why," Wooding said.

Answers are what Cora Davis could use right now.



This is the second son she's lost in a week.

“I'm like what did I do to deserve this smack in the face,” Davis said.



Her youngest DaShawn Davis died in a single-car crash the day before.

“I said no you're not telling me this because I just lost one child and here we are again I'm losing another one you can't tell me this," Davis said.

Wooding is now Davis’s only living son.

“Sometimes I think this is going to be the loneliest time of my life because I don't have either brother," Wooding said.

The family said they have to stay strong for Dedrick's 12-year-old son who they said is having a hard time coping.

"Sometimes he wakes up in the night crying," Davis said. "He says he just wants to see his dad one more time."

As family depends on each other during this time they have this plea to the community.

"The kids or whoever needs to just put down the guns,” said Dedrick’s father Dwaysn Davis.” It really hurts.”

Greensboro police said they don't know who's responsible.

The family is holding a vigil for Dedrick Thursday at 2334 Randleman Road at 6:30 p.m.