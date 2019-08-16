SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A search and police pursuit ended Friday afternoon with two bank robbery suspects in custody.

According to the Griffin Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at Region's Bank at 327 W Taylor Street on Friday to reports of an armed robbery. They soon learned from witnesses that a white Lincoln Town Car had pulled up to the bank while an employee of Brinks was refilling an ATM. The suspects pulled out guns and stole the money tray from the ATM before escaping in the Town Car - and slamming into a pole in the process.

Police said the suspects followed a dark Dodge Charger to the intersection fo S. 9th Street and W Wall Street where they then jumped into the Charger - abandoning the initial getaway car.

Spalding County deputies eventually spotted the new escape vehicle on Arthur K. Bolton Parkway and began pursuing it. The robbery suspects led deputies on a chase onto Highway 16W and then onto I-75 into Henry County.

With help from several local and state law enforcement agencies including the Clayton County K9 Unit, authorities were able to capture two of the suspects.

Griffin Police said 32-year-old Adrain Sterling and 49-year-old James Daniel were arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The remaining two are still on the run. Griffin Police said that they would release more information when it becomes available. Anyone with additional information about the suspects or the crime itself should contact police.

