ATLANTA -- Police are searching for two suspects after a couple was attacked outside of a downtown Atlanta condominium early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a couple was walking into the Peachtree Towers Condominiums located at 320 Peachtree Street at 3.42 a.m. when they were approached by two men wearing dark hoodies and masks.

The suspects then demanded that the couple give them their belongings and in an attempt to escape, the couple decided to run into the condo. The suspects ran after them and one of the suspects took out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the man in the hip and thigh.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a white, older model Nissan Frontier with tinted windows.

Police were able to locate a white Nissan Frontier in the area but no one was inside.

The male victim is in stable condition at this time, according to police.

