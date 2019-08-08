DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested two teens stemming from a shooting at a neighborhood pool that left two teens with gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Douglasville Police Department previously said the incident that happened July 23 at the Sweetwater subdivision is a result of an ongoing dispute between "at least 10 individuals who are all acquaintances."

RELATED: 10 showed up to fight at a neighborhood pool. It ended with 2 teens shot.

Dante Bland, 17, was arrested Aug. 1, and Jeremiah Stanton, 18, was arrested July 31. Both face a long list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and reckless conduct, police confirmed. They also face two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.

Jeremiah Stanton, left, and Dante Bland

Douglasville Police Department

Police did not elaborate on the gang charges, but did say they expect more arrests in the case.

Bland and Stanton remain at the Douglas County Jail and were denied bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ice cream man convicted of raping teenage girl inside truck

"We will not rest until this offender is brought to justice" | Reward in search for "extremely dangerous" inmate raised to $32,500

Woman tied up, robbed in her East Point home

Georgia kindergarten teacher faces four child molestation charges