Two teens charged after pedestrians say they were shot with a pellet gun

One victim said the force from the pellet gunshot knocked them to the ground.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two teens are now facing charges after pedestrians in Sandy Springs said someone shot them in a drive-by with a pellet gun.

According to a statement from Sandy Springs Police, officers responded to Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane after dispatch got a call from a victim on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. The pedestrian said someone shot them from a moving SUV three times with a pellet gun.

Police said the shots were so forceful, the victim fell to the ground after he was hit. Emergency responders treated him at the scene and he was later released. He told officers he heard at least five shots and explained which direction the suspects drove off, the police department said.

While officers were on the scene still investigating the incident at Johnson Ferry Road, another caller told 911 dispatchers they had also just been shot with a pellet gun from an SUV on Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane in Atlanta.

Police said officers were then able to track the suspects, and spotted the SUV by Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway soon after the second shooting. After conducting a traffic stop, police said authorities arrested two 18-year-olds. They're both charged with aggravated assault, battery, and possession of fraudulent identification cards.

"Our officers collaborated with the Atlanta Police Department and provided them with the identities of the two suspects and vehicle information to assist with their investigation," Sandy Springs Police stated.