ATLANTA — Police say two teenagers were shot near Lakweood Stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night.

Atlanta Police say the incident was the result of a fight after the Mays vs. Carver High School preseason football game.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old is in critical condition. A second teenager, whose exact age is unknown, was shot in the calf and transported to the hospital by his mother.

