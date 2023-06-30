Parents who allegedly starved 10-year-old boy until he was 36 pounds indicted on charges, court records show

The parents were recently denied bond on Monday after the judge determined the two parents were a significant flight risk.

A Spalding County Grand Jury indicted the couple who is being charged with allegedly starving a 10-year-old boy until he was 36 pounds on Thursday, according to court documents.

Tyler and Krista Schindley are accused of "intentionally withheld food (starvation)."

The parents were denied bond on Monday after the judge determined the two parents were significant flight risks, significant risks to intimidate witnesses in the case, and significant threats to the community.

Court records stated that Krista was indicted on 12 charges, including three counts of aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Tyler was only indicted on 9 charges.

Their charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony (with murder being the attempted felony), four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, battery/ family violence, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Their next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The child was found last month walking on his own by neighbors, who asked if he was OK. He stated he was going to the store to get some food because he was hungry, according to the officials, and when officers responded he asked to "please not make him go back."

After being found, the child was rushed to a local hospital where police said he was stabilized and transferred to a second hospital for further treatment.

Warrants add the parents "locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence, for extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" as well as no "hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit."

During a news conference on May 16, Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said police were looking into the family’s history. Broder confirmed four other siblings lived in the home but didn’t appear to be injured. Broder confirmed the children were home-schooled.

The night of the parents' arrests, 11Alive crews saw Krista’s 20-year-old son Ethan Washburn loading several items from their home into his car which had Tennessee plates. He refused to answer any questions.