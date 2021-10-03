High school teacher arrested for sending explicit photo to student, sheriff says

He is charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, the sheriff's office said.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Flowery Branch High School teacher is behind bars after the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested him for allegedly sending an explicit photo to one of his students.

Investigators took Matthew “Tyler” Stubbs, 25, of Duluth, into custody on Tuesday after they said he sent the photo to a 16-year-old student via SnapChat.

School officials notified the Sheriff’s Office about the incident on Tuesday morning, after they placed Stubbs on leave.

Stubbs is charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, the sheriff's office said.

He remained in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.