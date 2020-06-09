2 teens charged in deadly Floyd County home invasion

The group of attackers kicked in the door and started shooting, police said, killing Laura Regina Ross.

SHANNON, Ga. — Two teenagers are behind bars and a 57-year-old woman is dead after being shot multiple times inside her Floyd County home on Aug. 24.

Police believe Tyree Kozel Daniels, 18, and three other suspects went to the home with intentions of fighting someone who lives at the home.

Daniels, of Cedartown, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Rome face murder and aggravated assault charges. They were arrested early Saturday morning.

The group of attackers kicked in the door and started shooting, police said, killing Laura Regina Ross.

The incident happened at 126 Baker Street around 10:30 p.m. following a 911 from Ross.

"Emergency dispatchers could only hear screaming and when officers arrived they found that Ross had been shot twice," they said in a news release. "Emergency responders attempted life saving measures but Ross later died at Floyd Medical Center."