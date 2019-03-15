ATLANTA — During the overnight hours, a man in Decatur is stabbed and rushed to the hospital after an attempted carjacking turns violent.

The victim was unloading mattresses out of a store located on 2670 East College Avenue in Decatur, according to police. His U-Haul was parked in the lot right outside of the store.

The victim was allegedly approached by a man who tried to take his truck. Police say that’s when the victim was stabbed in the neck. The suspect got away.

We’re told the victim ended up driving himself to the Chevron gas station located at the intersection of Columbia Drive and Memorial and asked for help.

He was transported to an area hospital where he’s recovering.

The city of Decatur police are investigating.