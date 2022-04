The mother and children were taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A scary situation unfolded at Atlanta's airport for a mother and her two children.

Police said a reckless Uber driver hit the family on a crosswalk, hard enough to knock one of the kids out of a stroller.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver come speeding through the north terminal on his cell phone earlier this month, hitting the family.