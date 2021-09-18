Woman assaulted on UGA campus, suspect at large, police say

It happened early Saturday morning.

University of Georgia Police are looking for a man they say physically assaulted a woman, took her phone and groped her.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, police spotted the woman lying on the sidewalk near Fulton Street and the North Campus parking deck. Police said she appeared to be unconscious.

Video in the area shows the man leaving the area as two other men, who were not involved, approached them. Police released a picture of the man accused of the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black male of medium build with medium length hair, wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, and underwear that is visible from the rear, UGA police said.

Police urge students, faculty, staff and visitors to the campus to travel in groups, be aware of your surroundings and travel in well-lit areas.