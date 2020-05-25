Police: 2 recent UGA grads attacked leaving store by man with razor knife

According to police, the man facing charges cited stress from COVID-19 concerns as a factor for the unprovoked attacks.

ATHENS, Ga. — Two college graduates are spending time in a hospital when they should be celebrating their accomplishments.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, two recent University of Georgia graduates were attacked Sunday night as they were leaving a store. Police said 39-year-old Eric Keith Mitchell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

On May 24 around 9 p.m., an Athens-Clark County Police sergeant was in the area and heard the commotion at the Golden Pantry on N. Milledge Avenue. The sergeant responded and was directed to Mitchell, who was in the parking lot. Mitchel was allegedly armed with a razor knife and was detained.

Police then learned that two women, both of whom are recent UGA grads, were attacked as they were leaving. They were seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Mitchell cited stress from COVID-19 concerns as the precipitating factor for the unprovoked attacks," police said in a news release. He was taken to jail.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or might have information about the incident to call Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058.