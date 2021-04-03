Woodstock man arrested on child porn charges at UGA

Police said 20-year-old Gabriel Lemay was arrested on 15 countes of sexual exploitation of children.

ATHENS, Ga. — Investigators say a University of Georgia student has been placed under arrest following a tip and a Cherokee County investigation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that 20-year-old Gabriel Lemay was arrested on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children, though more charges could follow.

According to a statement from Cherokee County Sheriff's Captain Jay Baker, the arrest followed information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being accessed at a Woodstock home. From there, members of the sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified Lemay as the suspect.

However, investigators said he wasn't at the location when they arrived on Wednesday. Lemay had returned to the University of Georgia where he is a student, the sheriff's office said.

Learning this, the sheriff's office notified police at the university who took Lemay into custody in his dorm room. He is now being held at the Cherokee County Jail where he remains without bond.