UGA employee charged with child molestation, GBI says

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 26-year-old man from Monroe who worked at the University of Georgia, they said.

Obadiah Lindsey faces two counts of child molestation after a separate investigation revealed he was allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile in Athens-Clarke County, the GBI said in a statement.

GBI agents learned that Lindsey was employed with the grounds and facilities department at the University of Georgia as a maintenance worker. The UGA Police Department assisted with finding and arresting Lindsey, which they did without incident.