UGA employee charged with child molestation, GBI says

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 26-year-old man from Monroe who worked at the University of Georgia, they said.
Obadiah Lindsey faces two counts of child molestation after a separate investigation revealed he was allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile in Athens-Clarke County, the GBI said in a statement.
GBI agents learned that Lindsey was employed with the grounds and facilities department at the University of Georgia as a maintenance worker. The UGA Police Department assisted with finding and arresting Lindsey, which they did without incident.
The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact them at (706) 552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.