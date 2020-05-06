Police release surveillance images of group suspected in brutal attack at Underground Atlanta

Police are working to identify the people.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has released photos of several people they say are connected to a brutal assault at Underground Atlanta over the weekend.

It happened overnight Saturday into Sunday and reportedly happened after reports of looting in the area.

According to police, Craig Waters, 66, had been attacked by a crowd of people.

Witnesses told police that Waters, a property manager for Underground Atlanta, was there surveying the damage when a woman "began to assault him without provocation." Shortly after that, police said witnesses told them a group of men began to assault the victim and he tried to get away. According to witnesses, the group chased Waters down and beat him severely.

Waters' wife told 11Alive he warned them there was glass on the sidewalk and to walk on the street so they wouldn't get hurt. She said that's when they turned on him.

"The woman started pushing my husband, Craig, and a man jumped out from behind him and said, 'don't mess with my sister,' and then all seven of them began beating him until he passed out. At that point, they either got tired of it or thought he was dead," said Arla Waters.

A friend of Waters took him to the hospital before police got there. Investigators said they are actively working to follow the available leads and identify the people connected to this incident. They released images of surveillance video that police say show the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. They can do so anonymously and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.