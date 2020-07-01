UNION CITY, Ga. — A driver is facing multiple charges after police said he struck and killed a pedestrian who was picking up trash early Monday morning.

It happened off Lester Road in Union City around 10:35 a.m., police said.

Police said 27-year-old Joel John, Jr., of Fairburn, was traveling north on Lester Road when he veered off the road and hit the 35-year-old Brandon McCrary and then a guardrail, before leaving the scene.

Three officials were able to follow the tire marks left behind on the roadway from the vehicle, to a residence. He was behind the wheels of a charcoal colored Dodge Challenger, authorities said.

Police said John, Jr. is facing two felony charges: hit-and-run and homicide by vehicle 1st degree. He is also facing a few other misdemeanor charges, including tampering with evidence, driving while unlicensed, failure to report an accident and failure to maintain a lane.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail, according to authorities. The investigation is still ongoing.

