Police: Suspect runs to hotel after double shooting; Union City Police waiting for SWAT to arrive

This is a developing story.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are trying to take a suspect into custody at a Union City hotel after they said a double shooting happened at another nearby location.

Officers on the scene told 11Alive the incident started at the Country Hearth Inn and Suites on Shannon Parkway where a man and a woman were shot.

The victims, who have non-life threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect took off and went to the La Quinta Inn on Mall Boulevard, according to officers. Union City Police are waiting for the SWAT team to arrive.